South Africa PMI Drops but Confidence Hits 2026 High

South Africa’s private sector contracted in May 2026, ending four months of growth as surging fuel prices and weakening demand pushed the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) to 49.6 from 51.6 in April.

The reading slipped below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction, reversing what had been the strongest performance from South Africa’s private sector in nearly four years. Output fell for the first time in five months. New orders contracted for the third time in four months, declining at their fastest pace of the year, with businesses citing higher energy costs, adverse weather and uncertainty tied to the Middle East conflict as the primary causes.

South Africa’s reliance on imported fuel made the economy particularly exposed to the global oil price surge. Rising energy costs pushed input cost inflation to its highest level since July 2022, and many companies moved quickly to pass those increases on to customers. Selling price inflation reached a 46-month peak across all surveyed sectors, intensifying the pressure consumers already face.

Export demand dropped as well. Customers across Africa and Europe pulled back on orders as rising prices and economic uncertainty reshaped their purchasing decisions. Wholesale and retail recorded the deepest sectoral contraction of the month, while services remained the only category still growing.

The most striking finding in the May survey was the widening gap between current conditions and forward-looking sentiment. Despite the PMI falling below 50, business confidence among South African firms climbed to its highest point of 2026. Companies pointed to expected new projects, planned marketing campaigns and hopes for more stable operating conditions in the second half of the year. Hiring accelerated in parallel, with employment growth hitting its strongest reading since September 2022 as firms moved to fill vacancies and prepare for anticipated demand.

That divergence captures the central tension running through South Africa’s economic story. External shocks, particularly those linked to fuel prices and geopolitical instability, continue to compress near-term output even as business leaders project a firmer recovery ahead. Whether that optimism holds will depend significantly on how long energy price pressure persists and whether demand conditions across key trading partners stabilise before the year closes.