Small Systems, Big Impact: The Case for Community Energy in Africa

As billions of dollars flow into Africa’s energy sector, a growing body of expert opinion argues that the continent’s electricity crisis will not be solved by large national grids alone, and that smaller, community-driven systems deserve far greater attention.

More than 600 million people in Africa remain without access to electricity, a gap that continues to limit basic services and economic growth. The scale of this deficit has drawn significant international financing, most recently from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which in March 2026 committed more than €1 billion to finance renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa under the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to connect 300 million people to electricity by 2030.

Yet even as funding grows, researchers are urging policymakers not to overlook the potential of decentralised alternatives. Dr. Tebogo Kupi, a researcher at the Centre for Applied Radiation Science and Technology at North-West University (NWU) in South Africa, argues that extending national grids across vast, sparsely populated areas is often slow, expensive, and in some cases simply not feasible within the timeframes communities need.

Dr. Kupi notes that while large-scale investment is important for catalysing renewable energy development across scalable projects, grid infrastructure, and regional integration programmes, it represents only one component of a much broader solution. That broader solution, he argues, must include policy reform, local innovation, and a diverse energy mix, with institutions like NWU contributing through research, training, and context-specific partnerships.

His case for decentralised solutions is direct. “Decentralised systems such as mini-grids and off-grid solar solutions can have a transformative impact at community level,” Dr. Kupi says. “South Africa, with its relatively developed energy sector, is well positioned to support innovation, research and skills development in this space.”

For communities that currently depend on candles, diesel generators, or have no power at all, the practical difference is significant. Smaller energy systems can be deployed faster and at lower cost, powering schools, supporting small businesses, and improving access to healthcare without waiting for large national infrastructure projects to reach their areas.

On the question of Africa’s broader energy transition, Dr. Kupi acknowledges its potential but cautions that it will require sustained investment, modernised infrastructure, energy storage solutions, and strong policy alignment. He also stresses that reducing bureaucratic barriers and strengthening institutional capacity will be essential to ensuring that funding translates into sustainable outcomes on the ground.

The Mission 300 initiative, led by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), specifically targets both grid expansion and decentralised solutions including mini-grids and off-grid solar, reflecting a growing consensus that reaching the continent’s most underserved communities will require both approaches working in parallel.

The broader debate signals a maturing conversation around Africa’s energy future, one where the measure of success is not only the scale of investment mobilised, but whether that investment reaches the people who need power most, and how quickly it does so.