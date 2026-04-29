Ghana Sends 20 Maritime Cadets Abroad to Close Certification Backlog

Ghana has deployed a new cohort of 20 maritime cadets for a 12-month sea service programme abroad, in the latest effort by authorities to clear a persistent backlog of graduates unable to obtain professional certification due to a shortage of placement opportunities.

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) coordinated the placements with Bahrain Ship Management, with recruitment agency World Recruits facilitating the process. The cadets are drawn from three disciplines: electro-technical, marine engineering, and deck operations.

Sea service is a mandatory requirement under the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) convention, which governs qualifications for officers serving on international commercial vessels. Without completing the required sea time, graduates cannot obtain the certificates of competency needed to work in the global shipping industry.

The scale of the backlog is illustrated by the personal experiences of cadets in the latest cohort. Joses Arko-Mensah, a 41-year-old electro-technical graduate from the Regional Maritime University (RMU), completed his academic studies in 2025 after a prolonged journey through the education system. Fellow cadet Kenneth Kweku Angmortey said he had waited five years after graduating in marine engineering before securing his placement.

Speaking at a send-off engagement with the cadets, GMA Director-General Kamal-Deen Ali said the deployments reflect meaningful progress in connecting training with industry requirements. He noted that the authority has been working to overcome a period of scarcity in global sea time opportunities, a challenge that previously threatened the career progression of the country’s maritime professionals.

He also called for a dedicated and sustainable financing model, proposing a structure combining government funding, private sector contributions, and industry-backed support to sustain cadet development over the long term, given the high cost of maritime training.

Deputy Director-General Masawudu Mubarick said the deployment also reflects Ghana’s broader ambition to become a competitive supplier of maritime labour in Africa, urging the cadets to uphold high professional standards throughout their placements.

The latest cohort follows a February 2026 deployment in which the GMA placed three cadets with the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), the result of what the authority described as renewed strategic engagement with global shipping partners.

Global demand for qualified seafarers remains strong, and competition among labour-supplying nations for placement opportunities continues to intensify. Ghana’s push to scale up its seafarer development pipeline comes as the GMA works to position the country as a credible and competitive source of trained maritime professionals in the international market.