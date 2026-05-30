Sista Afia says Shatta Wale collaboration triggered industry sabotage

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia says her collaboration with dancehall star Shatta Wale damaged her standing in the music industry and led to years of what she calls sabotage.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, she said some industry gatekeepers sidelined her after she became linked to Shatta Wale. “I really suffered industry sabotage after I collaborated with Shatta Wale,” she said.

Sista Afia, whose 2017 hit “Jeje” featured Shatta Wale, claimed the snubs began afterward, alleging that despite the song’s success she stopped receiving nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). She said her association with the artiste during industry controversies led some stakeholders to treat her as part of his camp.

She said some industry players had told her the collaboration was what turned others against her. While “Weather” and “Corner Corner” earned nominations, she argued that later hits were overlooked, singling out “Asuoden” with Kuami Eugene, which she felt deserved a best collaboration award. She said she once submitted a song in about eight categories without a single nomination.

Despite the grievances, Sista Afia said her relationship with Shatta Wale remained strong and another song with him was on the way. She added that her new project also features Stonebwoy, with further collaborations involving Wendy Shay and Cina Soul, crediting her ability to stay on good terms with rival camps to mutual respect.