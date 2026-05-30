BuzStopBoys appeal for land to expand sanitation drive

Sanitation advocacy group BuzStopBoys says its three-year campaign has inspired 15 youth volunteer groups, and is appealing to government for land and institutional backing to expand recycling and create jobs.

Speaking on Asempa FM, founder and leader Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo said the movement, which began three years ago, had outgrown its early ambitions. “What we started three years ago has grown beyond our expectations,” he said, adding that it had inspired at least 15 youth groups to join community clean-ups.

Sarfo said a key aim was to change how Ghanaians view sanitation work, noting that some are willing to do such jobs abroad but look down on them at home. He urged citizens to keep Ghana as clean as they would another country.

The group is asking government for about five acres of land and help to set up a plastic recycling plant that would turn waste into pavement blocks while employing young people. It also called for state backing to operate nationwide without interference.

BuzStopBoys proposed assigning five young people to every five-kilometre stretch of road for cleaning and greening, an approach it said could create more than a million jobs if properly structured. It also urged greater financial support and visibility for sanitation-focused content creators online.

The group said the plan was achievable, predicting visible results within two years if government mobilised the available workforce.