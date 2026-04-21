Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of 14-Year-Old, Pleads Not Guilty

American singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered and decomposed remains were found in his apparently abandoned Tesla in September 2025.

Burke, 21, was charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and mutilating human remains. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a press conference.

Burke pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Los Angeles on Monday. His defence attorney Blair Berk told the judge she would like a public preliminary evidentiary hearing to take place as soon as possible, following months of secret grand jury proceedings.

Prosecutors allege Celeste visited Burke’s Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, and was never heard from again. The murder charges carry three special circumstances: lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness in an investigation.

The district attorney said the financial gain circumstance relates to Burke allegedly killing Celeste to maintain his musical career, which she was said to be threatening. Prosecutors also allege Celeste was a witness to sexual offences allegedly committed by Burke.

The length of time between the teenager’s death and the discovery of her body presented significant challenges for investigators. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the passage of time meant crucial evidence had degraded or disappeared, and investigators also had to sift through and debunk a substantial amount of false information circulating publicly.

In September 2025, a day after what would have been Celeste’s 15th birthday, her remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke while he was in Minneapolis on a world tour. The car had appeared abandoned on a street near his Hollywood Hills home. It was later towed, and a yard employee alerted police after detecting a strong odour from the vehicle.

Defence attorneys said: “We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.” Lead attorney Berk added: “We would like to have the evidence come into the light of day.”

The family of Celeste, through their attorney Patrick Steinfeld, said they are committed to ensuring her memory is honoured throughout the legal process. Burke is being held in jail without bail.