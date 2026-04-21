Firms Urged to Offer Staff Free Cancer Screening

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has appealed to corporate bodies and public institutions across Ghana to organise free cancer screening programmes for employees, arguing that the workplace represents an underused channel for early detection.

Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, made the call during the organisation’s weekly health advocacy platform in Tema on Sunday, describing employer-led screening as a practical and cost-effective way to protect workers. “Screening is less expensive than the cost of treatment if one fails to undergo screening,” he said, adding that life could not be quantified.

The appeal targets both private companies and government agencies, with CDA Consult urging management teams to treat periodic cancer screening as part of broader occupational wellness programmes. The organisation said such initiatives would help close the gap created by low voluntary uptake of screening services at health facilities.

CDA Consult also announced plans to train health professionals and media practitioners this year on cervical cancer prevention and stigma-free reporting, as part of its five-year Change Paradigm Advocacy Campaign, co-branded “Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer.” The campaign runs workshops in all 16 regional capitals and roughly 60 percent of district capitals.

Ghana records more than 2,700 new cervical cancer diagnoses annually, with a survival rate of approximately 40 percent, according to Ghana Health Service data. Advocates say late presentation, driven by stigma and low awareness, remains the leading factor behind those figures.