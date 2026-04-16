Shatta Wale Partners Student Loan Trust Fund to Boost Education Awareness

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale is joining forces with the Student Loan Trust Fund in celebration of the organisation’s 20th anniversary, in a move designed to strengthen awareness around student financial support.

The partnership came up during a meeting at the Ministry of Education, where the artiste interacted with the Fund’s leadership to explore ways of promoting its mission.

Shatta Wale, speaking after the discussion, expressed strong enthusiasm about being part of the initiative, describing education as a powerful tool for national development and youth empowerment.

According to him, investing in students is essential for building a better future, adding that education remains a key priority that should not be overlooked.

The anniversary campaign is expected to highlight the Fund’s role in supporting tertiary students across the country, while also expanding its visibility and encouraging more young people to take advantage of available loan opportunities.