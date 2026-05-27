SEED Club Launch: Adukromhene Urges Youth to Shun Drugs, Embrace Entrepreneurship

The Adukromhene, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, has urged the youth in Adukrom and across Ghana to stay away from drug abuse and focus on education and entrepreneurship to secure a brighter future.

The call was delivered on behalf of the chief by the Secretary to the Adukrom Council, Stephen Addo Gyampoh, during the official launch of the Studentpreneurship & Enterprise Development (SEED) Clubs organised by the Basil David Anthony Foundation at Adukrom Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern Region on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Addressing students and guests at the event, Mr. Addo Gyampoh expressed appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer of the Basil David Anthony Foundation, Mr. Basil David Anthony, for introducing what he described as a beneficial initiative for the district and its young people.

He encouraged students to fully take advantage of the SEED Clubs initiative, stressing that the government cannot employ every young person in the country.

According to him, entrepreneurship remains one of the best pathways for the youth to create opportunities for themselves and improve their future prospects.

He further advised the youth to avoid drug abuse and other negative behaviours that could destroy their ambitions and potential. He noted that drug use has ruined the lives of many young people and called on students to remain disciplined and committed to their education and personal development.