In a development reflecting growing interest in local manufacturing and entrepreneurship within Ghana’s grooming industry, Ghanaian barber and entrepreneur Inusah Sherif Anamzooya has officially unveiled the “Number 10 Super Stainless Steel Blades,” described as the first locally owned and produced shaving blade brand launched by a Ghanaian in the country.

The launch event brought together barbers, grooming professionals, entrepreneurs, and invited guests from Ghana and abroad to witness the introduction of the new product. Demonstrations focused on the blade’s sharpness, durability, and overall shaving performance, with attendees given the opportunity to test the product firsthand.

Inusah Sherif Anamzooya , widely known within Ghana’s barbering industry for his international exposure and influence in grooming culture, said the project was inspired by the need for greater African participation in the manufacturing side of the beauty and personal care sector. For decades, much of the shaving and grooming products used across West Africa have been imported from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Industry observers note that the launch represents more than the introduction of a new grooming product. It highlights broader conversations around industrialization, local production, and value creation within African economies. Analysts have increasingly encouraged African entrepreneurs to move beyond retail and distribution into product development and manufacturing, particularly in consumer goods sectors with high local demand.

The shaving and grooming market in Africa has continued to expand in recent years due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising interest in personal care products. However, local production within the industry remains relatively limited compared to imported alternatives.

By introducing a Ghanaian-owned shaving blade brand, Inusa Inusah Sherif Anamzooya’s initiative may contribute to discussions about self-sufficiency, job creation, and the development of homegrown manufacturing capabilities within Ghana’s grooming and cosmetics industries.

The launch of Number 10 Super Stainless Steel Blades also reflects a wider trend across Africa, where entrepreneurs in fashion, cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance are increasingly building locally inspired brands aimed at competing within both domestic and international markets.

While it is early to determine the long-term commercial impact of the product, the unveiling has already attracted attention within grooming and entrepreneurship circles as a symbolic step toward expanding local ownership in a highly competitive global industry.