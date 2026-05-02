Samba Foods Returns to Profit After Years of Operating Losses

Samba Foods Limited has posted a net profit after tax of GH¢264,988 for the year ended December 31, 2025, a significant turnaround from a loss of GH¢245,140 in 2024, according to audited financial statements filed with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The reversal marks the first profitable full year for the Tema-based food processor in recent memory and was driven primarily by a more than doubling of total income, which reached GH¢1.62 million compared to GH¢802,124 in the prior year.

A critical factor behind the income surge was GH¢1.081 million in receipts from the company’s supply arrangement with Unifa Brothers, the partnership entered into in 2025 to revive production operations after equipment failures had disrupted output. Direct product sales contributed GH¢538,687 to the total. The combined income base allowed Samba Foods to record a gross profit of GH¢675,963, sharply up from just GH¢54,013 in 2024, lifting the gross margin to approximately 42 percent.

Administrative expenses rose steeply to GH¢442,051 from GH¢174,545 in the prior year, reflecting higher salaries, vehicle running costs, and electricity and water charges as the company scaled operations. Despite the cost increase, the efficiency of the Unifa arrangement provided sufficient operating leverage to push net profit before tax to GH¢295,948 against a GH¢245,140 pre-tax loss in 2024.

After a tax charge of GH¢30,960, the company’s retained earnings deficit narrowed to GH¢3.147 million from GH¢3.412 million, and total equity rose to GH¢1.826 million from GH¢1.561 million at the close of 2024.

Cash and bank balances improved materially to GH¢115,145 at year end from GH¢1,003 at the end of 2024, addressing a liquidity concern flagged in the company’s half-year 2025 results, when cash had stood at just over GH¢1,000.

The accounts were audited by IAKO Consult, Chartered Accountants, and signed off by Senior Partner Arnold Tetteh Okai on April 27, 2026. The board, chaired by Alexander Banful with Dr. Leticia Osafo-Addo as Managing Director, did not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year.

Samba Foods, incorporated in 1993, operates from the Heavy Industrial Area in Tema and produces condiments, pepper sauce, peanut butter, and related products under the SAMBA brand. The company is listed on the Ghana Alternative Market, a segment of the GSE.