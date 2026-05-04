Samartex Honour Frimpong’s Memory With Commanding Derby Win

FC Samartex 1996 returned to winning ways with a controlled 3-1 victory over regional rivals Basake Holy Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi on Sunday in Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL), a result that carries additional weight following the tragic death of Berekum Chelsea midfielder Dominic Frimpong, who made his final appearance at the same venue before the club’s bus was attacked in a robbery that claimed his life.

The league had observed a week of silence in honour of the 20-year-old, and Samartex responded on their return to action with a performance that reflected their growing momentum. Akwasi Sarpong wasted no time, breaking the deadlock after just two minutes with a sharp finish to set the tone for an afternoon the Timber Giants would control for long stretches. Francis Gyetuah extended the advantage before the half-hour mark to put Samartex firmly in command.

Basake Holy Stars, based in Nzema and one of the Western Region’s other established footballing communities, showed enough resolve to stay in the contest. Tweneboah reduced the deficit before halftime to offer the visitors a route back into the game, setting up an intriguing second period. Samartex, however, were not to be unsettled, and Christian Agyenim Boateng put the result beyond doubt with a decisive strike ten minutes from time to restore the two-goal cushion.

The result moves Samartex to fourth place on the GPL table with 47 points, consolidating their push for continental qualification as the season enters its final stretch. Basake Holy Stars remain in 10th position with 40 points.