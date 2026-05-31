Sam Creatives CEO Urges Responsible Social Media Use

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sam Creatives, Samuel Clottey, has urged young people to use social media responsibly, warning that careless posts can follow them for life.

Clottey said the platforms rank among the most powerful communication tools available today and, used wisely, can help young people build careers, grow businesses, showcase their talents and reach opportunities far beyond their immediate environment.

He noted that while many people have improved their lives through their online presence, others have set themselves back through reckless behaviour. “Whatever you put online can stay there forever,” he said, adding that many users underestimate how lasting their posts can be.

According to the CEO, comments, photos and videos shared in the moment can later shape personal relationships, professional reputations and future prospects. He cautioned against cyberbullying, online harassment and the spread of offensive material, pointing out that some people have lost jobs, damaged their credibility and even faced legal trouble over what they posted.

Clottey encouraged young people to treat the platforms as tools for education, entrepreneurship, creativity, networking and personal growth rather than channels for conflict. His comments add to a wider conversation about responsible digital citizenship and the value of a positive online footprint in an increasingly connected world.