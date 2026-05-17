Rosebank College Rebrands to Target University Status

South African education group Advtech has renamed its flagship IIE Rosebank College as Rosebank International, directly linking it to its Accra-based campus as part of an ambitious drive to build Africa's largest private university network.

South African education group Advtech on Friday officially rebranded IIE Rosebank College as Rosebank International, marking a defining shift in strategy that places the Rosebank International University College (RIUC) in Accra at the centre of a growing pan-African private higher education platform.

The change, effective May 15, 2026, aligns the brand’s South African identity and visual identity with its existing Ghana-based operation and paves the way for the institution to transition to full university status in its home market. The rebrand directly links Rosebank International’s South African operations with RIUC Ghana, which remains Advtech’s first university outside South Africa.

Geoff Whyte, Group Chief Executive Officer of Advtech, said the new name reflected the institution’s continental ambitions and its accelerating enrolment growth both locally and internationally. He said Rosebank International was on a clear path toward becoming Africa’s largest and most respected private university, driven by a track record of strong academic outcomes including an 85 percent module success rate and consistently high graduate employability.

Prof Linda Meyer, Managing Director and President of Rosebank International and RIUC Ghana, described the rebrand as more than a name change. She said the institution aimed to position Africa as a knowledge gateway and active contributor to global academic production. “Education remains the single greatest force for transformation in Africa,” she said, adding that the institution’s mission was to democratise access to quality higher education while preparing graduates to lead with integrity and impact.

Dr George Asamoah, Vice President of RIUC, said the development would deliver greater cross-border collaboration, stronger global engagement and a shared institutional vision for developing future-ready African leaders with international relevance. For students and faculty in Accra, he said the evolution marked the beginning of a more connected and globally recognised academic experience.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, welcomed the launch. “This development reflects the kind of bold private sector innovation South Africa needs,” she said, describing it as a step toward expanding access to quality university-level education across the continent.

Rosebank College was established in 1948. Its expansion into Ghana through RIUC now anchors a pan-African strategy that Advtech intends to build into a network capable of cross-border research, academic exchange and large-scale graduate production aligned with Africa’s development priorities.