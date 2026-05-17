Ghana Youth Compete in Robotics for Geneva Spot

45 teams gathered in Accra for the 2026 national qualifier of the UN-backed Robotics for Good Youth Challenge, with winners earning the right to represent Ghana at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.

Ghana’s Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George on Saturday called on young Ghanaians to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics as tools for building solutions and driving economic development, speaking at the 2026 Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Ghana National Qualifiers held in Accra.

The competition, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with MakersPlace, brought together 45 teams, 28 junior and 17 senior, tasked with designing autonomous robotic systems capable of addressing real-world challenges in agriculture and food security, the designated theme for the 2025-2026 edition of the global challenge.

“Whether you come first or not, you are already winners,” George told participants. “Your presence here shows curiosity, determination, and the confidence to challenge yourselves.”

The minister said robotics competitions needed to become more institutionalised across Ghana as part of broader efforts to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and encourage innovation. He argued that programmes such as the Robotics for Good Challenge help students move beyond consuming technology toward building solutions capable of addressing practical problems, and reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in digital skills development for careers in AI, robotics and the wider technology sector.

Elsie Effah Kaufmann, dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, said experiential learning was becoming an essential complement to classroom education. She told participants that such competitions build skills in collaboration, critical thinking and solution design that formal curricula alone cannot fully develop. Kaufmann said Ghanaian students had consistently demonstrated strong potential in robotics and AI on international platforms, and that sustained investment could help produce globally competitive talent.

That potential is already on record. Ghana’s team placed third worldwide in the junior category at the 2025 Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale in Geneva, competing against teams from 194 countries in a challenge focused on disaster response robotics, a result that sets the bar for this year’s delegation.

MakersPlace Chief Executive Officer Douglas Ayitey said participants at the Accra qualifier were evaluated on their ability to design robotic systems addressing the food security challenge, while also demonstrating resilience and teamwork when technical problems arise. The top-performing junior and senior teams will earn places at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 Grand Finale in Geneva, along with complimentary passes, a dedicated exhibition booth and a pitching opportunity on the Youth Stage.

The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge is the leading UN-based global robotics championship, inviting students aged 10 to 18 to develop AI and robotics-based solutions to tackle global challenges, while building teamwork, problem-solving and project management skills.