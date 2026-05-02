Rising Investment Driving Ghana’s Electricity Demand to 4,300MW Peak -Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans for the construction of a 1,200-megawatt power generation facility as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s electricity supply and keep pace with growing demand.

The announcement was made on Saturday, May 2, during a citizen engagement forum focused on national development and economic recovery. According to the President, the initiative forms a key component of a broader strategy aimed at improving energy reliability while supporting the country’s expanding industrial and commercial sectors.

He pointed out that electricity consumption in Ghana has seen a steady rise in recent years, driven largely by increased investment and economic activity. Peak demand, he noted, has climbed significantly—from about 3,500 megawatts when his administration took office to approximately 4,300 megawatts currently—highlighting the urgent need for additional generation capacity.

Mahama explained that the planned power plant will not only help meet domestic energy needs but will also create a buffer within the system to prevent supply disruptions. This redundancy, he said, is essential for maintaining a stable power grid, especially as demand continues to grow.

Work on the project is expected to begin later this year, with preparatory steps already underway. The Ministries responsible for energy and finance have developed a roadmap to guide its implementation, ensuring that both technical and financial aspects are aligned for timely execution.

Beyond addressing internal demand, the President also indicated that surplus electricity from the facility could be exported to neighboring countries, including Burkina Faso. Such exports, he added, would provide an additional source of foreign exchange while strengthening regional energy cooperation.

The proposed plant is part of ongoing efforts by the government to modernize Ghana’s energy infrastructure and support long-term economic growth.