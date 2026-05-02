Nollywood Mourns Oby Kechere, Star of Aki na Ukwa

Cecilia Oby Kechere, the Nigerian actress and film director beloved for her portrayal of Ms Koi Koi in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa, died on Monday, April 27, 2026, after a prolonged illness. She was the Vice Chairman of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Abuja Chapter.

The DGN broke the news on Friday, May 1, through its official Instagram page. National President Uche Agbo confirmed the development in a formal statement, saying: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere.”

Kechere’s role in Aki na Ukwa remains one of the most recognisable performances from Nollywood’s early 2000s golden era. The film, which helped launch several careers within the Nigerian industry, gave her a place in the hearts of audiences across the continent. Her portrayal of the stern and unforgettable Ms Koi Koi became a cultural reference that outlasted the decade.

A Theatre Arts graduate of the University of Ibadan, she hailed from Mbaise in Imo State and entered Nollywood in 2001 through August Meeting productions before crossing into mainstream cinema. Her screen credits include GSM Wahala, American Husband, Gone Forever, Ekete, and Safe Journey. She worked with equal dedication in front of and behind the camera throughout her career.

Beyond film, Kechere extended her public voice to health advocacy, collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on vaccination awareness efforts before her death.

The DGN described her as a committed professional whose influence on the Abuja filmmaking community left a lasting mark. Agbo noted that her contributions to the guild’s growth and unity would not be forgotten.

Tributes from colleagues and fans have swept across social media since the announcement, reflecting the scale of the loss Nollywood has sustained.