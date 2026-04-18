Republic of Ecuador Reaffirms Support for Autonomy Initiative Presented by Morocco

The Republic of Ecuador reaffirmed on Friday its support for the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, describing it as the only serious, credible, and realistic resolution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was stated in the Joint Communiqué signed in Rabat following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador Gabriela Sommerfeld, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom.

Ecuador also welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), reaffirming that autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most feasible solution to put an end to the regional dispute.

The two countries also reaffirmed their support for the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Sahara, as well as for the efforts to progress the political process for a definitive solution to the dispute.

The Joint Communiqué further underlines that the Republic of Ecuador has decided to extend its consular reach to the Moroccan Sahara, in line with international law.

Likewise, Ecuador expressed its willingness to promote economic and trade cooperation opportunities in the Moroccan Sahara, opening promising prospects towards the African continent in favor of its economic sectors and to bolster exchanges in terms of investment, trade, and productive development.

The Ecuadorian minister also announced that Ecuador’s ambassador to Rabat is set to pay a visit to the Sahara region in the near future to prepare and support several economic initiatives.