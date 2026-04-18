Ghana Plans Trade Expo in Boston to Tap World Cup

Ghana will use its presence at the 2026 Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in the United States to mount a dedicated trade exhibition in Boston, targeting international buyers, diaspora investors and new export markets for locally made products.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare launched the Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo in Accra on Friday, April 17, 2026, describing the initiative as a strategic move to expand the country’s global commercial footprint beyond the football pitch. The two-day exhibition is scheduled for June 22 and 23 in Boston, timed to coincide with Ghana’s group stage match against England at Boston Stadium on June 23.

Ofosu-Adjare said the Expo would spotlight Ghanaian products across textiles, agro-processing, natural beauty products and digital innovation, sectors the government wants to grow as part of a push to reduce dependence on primary commodity exports. She said the event creates a direct channel for Ghanaian businesses to reach international buyers and investors who will be in the United States in large numbers during the tournament.

LITINA Travel and Tour, the private firm driving the initiative, said Boston was chosen deliberately because of Ghana’s scheduled fixture in the city. Executive Officer Ernestina Abroaquah said the World Cup presents commercial opportunities that many overlook amid the excitement of the sport. The Association of Ghana Industries endorsed the initiative, saying it could raise the profile of Ghanaian products in competitive global markets.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the largest edition of the tournament in history. Ghana, drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, will play all three group games across North America.