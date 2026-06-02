Republic Bank Commissions Boreholes In Pwalugu And Dingoni

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has commissioned two mechanized boreholes in Pwalugu and Dingoni, bringing clean water to underserved communities in northern Ghana at ceremonies held in late May.

The bank inaugurated the Pwalugu project on May 25 in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region and the Dingoni project on May 26 in the Tolon District of the Northern Region. Both fall under its Power to Make A Difference (PMAD) initiative and target United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on clean water and sanitation.

At Pwalugu, the bank drilled beyond 110 metres to strike water after earlier contractors had failed. The community’s chief, Naba Ayine Akpiisi Kurugu, called the effort remarkable. “This sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.

Managing Director Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku said a Joy News documentary, which showed residents competing with animals for water, prompted the intervention. The boreholes run on solar and electricity, and the bank plans to spend a year training residents to operate and maintain them.

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga and Talensi District Chief Executive John Millim Namwomya praised the bank at the Pwalugu ceremony, which followed a sod cutting in December 2025. In Dingoni, Tolon District Chief Executive Seidu Breimeh represented the Northern Regional Minister and welcomed the facility as relief for a district long short of clean water.

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Trinidad and Tobago’s Republic Financial Holdings Limited, says its community work focuses on health, education, water and sanitation, and climate action.