SITA Buys Big Blue Analytics To Cut Airline Disruption

Air transport technology provider SITA on Monday acquired Spain’s Big Blue Analytics, maker of an AI disruption recovery platform, and said it would roll the tool out to airlines worldwide.

The platform, OCC Assistant Manager (OCCam), uses artificial intelligence to weigh aircraft, crew, passengers and maintenance together, then produces a single recovery plan within minutes when operations break down.

Disruption ranks among aviation’s costliest problems, draining tens of billions of dollars from airlines each year. SITA said carriers already running OCCam have trimmed those costs by up to 30 percent.

For a midsize airline flying just over 100 aircraft, SITA put annual disruption costs at between US$70 million and US$80 million, with a 25 to 30 percent cut translating into savings of US$20 million to US$30 million.

SITA framed the deal as the first step toward an Intelligent Operations Control Center that merges planning, monitoring and recovery in one system. “AI allows us to handle multiple constraints at once,” said Yann Cabaret, chief executive of SITA for Aircraft.

The purchase follows the global rollout of SITA’s OptiFlight product and builds on its Mission Watch service, used by more than 100 operations control centres worldwide. Big Blue Analytics, based in Barcelona, has run OCCam in live airline operations for about six years.

Founder Pau Collellmir said joining SITA would let the team reach more airlines faster and turn advanced optimisation into practical tools for operations teams.