Quiz Talk National STEM Programme Set to Boost Innovation in Basic Schools

The Quiz Talk National STEM Programme, an education-focused initiative aimed at strengthening science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education among primary school pupils, is set to nurture innovation, creativity, and critical thinking in young learners.

The programme, an initiative of Eduvista, aims to move teaching and learning beyond rote memorization by encouraging pupils to generate ideas, develop physical projects, and defend their innovations before judges and peers.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Eduvista, Mad. Afia Brayie, described Quiz Talk as the first programme of its kind in the country, designed to expose pupils to practical STEM learning alongside theoretical knowledge, while also improving confidence and public speaking skills.

She explained that the programme is structured around two core components: a practical STEM segment and a theory-based quiz.

“In the practical aspect, pupils brainstorm ideas, design and develop projects, and present them before a panel of judges. The theory component, on the other hand, tests their academic knowledge through quiz questions. Both components contribute to a school’s overall score,” she said.

Mad. Afia Brayie, noted that strengthening STEM education at the basic school level would play a critical role in Ghana’s economic development and industrialisation, while preparing pupils for future careers in science- and technology-related fields.

She revealed that the initiative was partly inspired by her personal educational journey, having attended a local authority basic school before moving on to Holy Child Senior High School, where she observed the confidence gap between pupils from well-resourced and underserved schools.

“Quiz Talk is designed to help pupils, particularly those from less-resourced schools, build confidence early by giving them the opportunity to speak publicly and defend their ideas,” she stated.

Beyond its competitive nature, Ms Ossei disclosed that outstanding projects developed under the programme would receive further support to be refined and implemented as practical solutions to real-life challenges within communities.

She called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to collaborate with Eduvista to scale up the programme nationwide, noting that Quiz Talk aligns with government’s broader agenda of promoting STEM education

She also appealed to corporate organisations, media houses and development partners to support the initiative through sponsorships and strategic partnerships.

The Quiz Talk National STEM Programme is expected to be organised annually, beginning at the district level and progressing through regional stages to the national finals. Both public and private basic schools, including those in remote and underserved communities, are eligible to participate.