Implement measures to ensure local production of Fugu – Gabriel Agambilla to government

The Founder of Alagumgube, Mr. Gabriel Agambilla, has stated that the recent surge in patronage of the popular local fabric, Fugu triggered by President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Zambia represents a significant boost for the local Fugu industry.

Offering his perspective on this trending issue, Mr. Agambilla noted that local producers of Fugu stand to benefit the most, as they will reap substantial gains from the heightened demand and enhanced visibility.

However, Mr. Agambilla urged President John Dramani Mahama and the Government to implement measures that safeguard and promote local production of the fabric.

He emphasised that the Government and key stakeholders must ensure local fabric producers retain exclusive rights to produce the popular and prestigious Fugu fabric.

According to Mr. Agambilla, concerted efforts are required to prevent foreigners from exploiting the surge for personal gain.

He advocated for a robust crackdown on the production and distribution of counterfeit or fake versions of Fugu attire, warning that failure to act could compromise the quality of the fabric and deprive local producers of the rightful benefits they deserve.

Fugu, a traditional attire of the people from the Northern part of Ghana, has emerged as a continent-wide phenomenon following President Mahama’s visit to Zambia.

What began as online trolling of the President’s outfit by some Zambians evolved into widespread visibility and popularization of the attire, as Ghanaians mounted a spirited defence of President Mahama and championed the cultural significance of Fugu.

Following the incident, the Government has declared Wednesdays as National Fugu Day, a dedicated day for wearing the Fugu to celebrate and promote this iconic Ghanaian heritage.