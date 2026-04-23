Queiroz Sets World Cup Standard at Black Stars Debut Presser

Carlos Queiroz told a packed press conference in Accra on Thursday that leading the Black Stars is the greatest challenge of his coaching career, setting an uncompromising tone as he formally introduced himself to Ghanaian football for the first time since his appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking at the Alisa Hotel, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician made clear that discipline, merit, and collective responsibility will define his tenure. “I have handled many teams in my career, but this is the biggest challenge I have ever faced,” he said. “Since arriving, I have felt the enormous soul of the Black Stars, and that means the dreams and expectations are equally huge. I’m ready for it.”

On player selection, Queiroz drew a firm line. “Nobody owns the national team shirt,” he stated. “It’s my job to give a fair opportunity. It’s my job that the ones who wear the jersey truly deserve it.” He added that no individual would be placed above the team, signalling a reset in squad culture ahead of the tournament.

The coach confirmed that five new members have been added to his technical staff, while experienced figures from the previous setup will remain. Assistant Desmond Offei, goalkeeper coach Fatawu Dauda, and high-performance coach John Paintsil will continue in their roles, with South African Roger De Sa joining as Queiroz’s principal assistant.

A dedicated analytics unit is already tracking player performance across domestic and foreign leagues to inform squad selection, with Queiroz revealing that he has requested the GFA assemble a home-based squad for a friendly against Mexico on May 22, giving locally based players a direct path into contention.

Queiroz, who has led national sides at five consecutive Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cups, steered Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010 and managed Iran at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. He declined to predict a specific finish for Ghana but ruled out passive participation. “There is only one medicine in football: to win,” he said, quoting Nelson Mandela on the learning value of defeat.

Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance, face a pre-tournament schedule that includes a friendly against Wales on June 2 before opening Group L competition against Panama on June 17 in Toronto. Matches against England and Croatia follow, with progression from the group the minimum expectation attached to Queiroz’s four-month mandate.