Ghana Formally Summons South Africa’s Envoy Over Xenophobic Violence

Ghana has escalated its diplomatic response to xenophobic attacks on its nationals in South Africa, formally summoning the Acting South African High Commissioner in Accra on Thursday to register an official protest.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa summoned Acting High Commissioner Thando Dalamba on April 23, 2026, following the circulation of videos showing foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, being intimidated and harassed in parts of South Africa. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development in a press release, describing the summons as a formal expression of Ghana’s deep concern over the incidents.

Ablakwa cited a specific case in KwaZulu-Natal where a Ghanaian resident was confronted, asked to prove his legal status, and told to leave South Africa. He warned that such treatment violates the rights of law-abiding individuals and undermines the dignity of foreign nationals. Follow-up reports indicate that tensions remain elevated, with some Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in affected areas advised to stay indoors for their safety.

The minister invoked Ghana’s historical ties with South Africa, recalling the country’s support for the anti-apartheid struggle and the role of Kwame Nkrumah in Africa’s liberation movement. He stressed that unprovoked attacks on foreign nationals contradict the principles of African unity and peaceful coexistence, warning that past episodes of xenophobic violence on the continent have resulted in deaths and destruction of property.

The summons follows a telephone conversation Ablakwa held on April 22 with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who expressed sympathy for the victims and pledged full-scale investigations. South African authorities subsequently held a briefing with African ambassadors to outline steps being taken to restore calm.

Dalamba acknowledged Ghana’s concerns during Thursday’s meeting and assured that Pretoria is working to de-escalate the situation, with law enforcement monitoring events closely and committed to holding those responsible accountable.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, has been in constant contact with the ministry to coordinate the response. Officials have located the primary victim featured in the viral footage and confirmed he is safe and receiving consular assistance. No Ghanaian fatalities have been recorded in connection with the current incidents.

The government said it remains committed to the protection of Ghanaians abroad and will continue engaging South African authorities until it receives firm assurances of their citizens’ safety.