Quantum Computers Are Coming. Your Data Centre Needs to Know.

For decades, quantum computing occupied the margins of mainstream technology conversations, dismissed by investors and business leaders as a horizon that perpetually receded. In 2026, that assessment is changing with unusual speed, as the world’s largest technology companies publish tighter commercial timelines, governments commit billions in public funding, and analysts warn that businesses waiting on the sidelines may soon find themselves exposed on both the opportunity and the security fronts.

Quantum computers operate on principles that have no equivalent in classical computing. Rather than processing information as binary bits, either zero or one, quantum machines use quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to a quantum mechanical property known as superposition. That capability, combined with quantum entanglement, allows these systems to process certain classes of problems at speeds conventional supercomputers cannot approach regardless of how many processors are added.

Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President for Quantum, Zulfi Alam, made one of the most direct commercial predictions yet recorded from a senior technology executive, stating that by 2029, machines will be performing calculations that classical machines cannot do. His company’s Majorana 1 chip, unveiled in early 2025, uses a topological qubit architecture that reduces error rates through the physical properties of the materials involved rather than requiring extensive software-based error correction. Microsoft claims that Majorana 1 could enable practical quantum computers in years rather than decades, a claim that represents a significant shift in how the company frames its timeline to commercial deployment.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has announced it is on track to demonstrate verified quantum advantage by the end of 2026 using its Nighthawk processor, achieving a tenfold speedup in quantum error correction one year ahead of its own roadmap. Google’s Willow chip has become the first quantum system to achieve error correction performance described as below threshold, completing calculations in minutes that would take supercomputers billions of years.

A 103-page report published in January by analysts at UBS, led by Madeleine Jenkins, suggested the industry is approaching the completion of a quantum computer capable of solving in 200 seconds a problem that would take a conventional supercomputer 10,000 years. Jenkins told investors that quantum advantage would begin to appear in the early 2030s, even as companies signal nearer-term milestones, with 2027 flagged by several firms as a pivotal year for roadmap achievements.

The implications for data centres are substantial and go in two directions at once. On the efficiency side, quantum systems are expected to dramatically reduce the energy required for certain complex calculations. Jenkins estimated that quantum computing would require a fraction of the energy a conventional data centre consumes for equivalent tasks because the time required collapses from thousands of hours to seconds or minutes. This matters acutely as artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure drives electricity demand in data centres to historic levels globally.

On the security side, the same computational power creates a threat. UBS warned that sufficiently powerful quantum machines could eventually break existing encryption methods, rendering current security systems obsolete, and said investment in quantum-safe encryption techniques must begin within the next few years. The United States government has already instructed federal agencies to begin migrating core systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards between 2025 and 2030.

Despite the momentum, experts are careful to resist the narrative of imminent disruption. Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy said quantum systems will likely occupy specialised sections within existing data centres, potentially housed in dedicated pods with distinct power and thermal requirements, rather than replacing the classical infrastructure that remains the dominant engine of AI computation. Ellie Brown of S&P Global Market Intelligence added that full substitution of classical systems is not imminent, and that the quantum machines entering data centres will function as hybrid accelerators rather than standalone replacements.

Morningstar analysts estimated that early commercialisation, where companies pay for quantum services to solve real problems, is still at least five to ten years away for most industries, while McKinsey projects quantum computing could add between USD 900 billion and USD 2 trillion in economic value by 2035.

Government investment is accelerating alongside private sector activity. China has committed nearly USD 18 billion in public funding to quantum technologies. The European Union is close behind, and the United States government continues to fund quantum research across defence, energy, and financial regulatory applications. More than 100 companies worldwide are currently developing quantum hardware, software, or services, though analysts at Morningstar expect that only those with deep capital reserves and existing cloud infrastructure, principally IBM, Google, and Microsoft, will control the dominant commercial platforms.