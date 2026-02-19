Ghana Activates Interpol After Russian Suspect Flees With Intimate Videos

Ghana has formally activated the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to pursue an international arrest warrant against a Russian national accused of secretly recording intimate encounters with Ghanaian women and distributing the footage online without their consent, the government confirmed on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The suspect has been identified through official passport documentation as Vladislav Aleksandrovich Liulkov, a 36-year-old Russian citizen born on 19 September 1989. His passport, bearing number 77 7784005 and issued by Russian authorities on 9 December 2025, was published by Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation Minister Samuel Nartey George on Facebook following a verification process conducted with the Russian Embassy in Accra.

The confirmation resolved several days of public speculation about the suspect’s identity and nationality after social media users questioned whether the name circulating in early reports matched a typical Russian name.

Authorities say preliminary investigations indicate that some of the material may have been monetised on digital platforms, adding a financial exploitation dimension to the criminal allegations beyond the initial privacy violations. Minister George described the alleged conduct as atrocious and stated that it constitutes a clear criminal offence under Section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which prohibits the non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images and carries penalties of up to 25 years imprisonment depending on the specific charges.

The government said it has taken steps to trace and secure relevant digital and financial evidence linked to the publication of the footage. Several affected women have filed formal complaints with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, and those complaints are being actively processed.

The case carries a significant diplomatic dimension. The Russian Ambassador to Ghana indicated that extradition is currently not a possibility, as Russia rarely extradites its own citizens. However, Minister George confirmed that by activating INTERPOL protocols, Ghana has established a legal mechanism to hold Liulkov accountable should he travel outside Russian territory. Authorities are simultaneously preparing for possible proceedings in absentia should the suspect fail to appear before Ghanaian courts.

Officials also addressed a particularly distressing element of the case. Cybersecurity investigators found that certain women whose images appeared in the circulated material had no intimate encounter with the suspect at all. Some had only brief casual interactions with him in public spaces such as shopping malls, yet their images were later published in a context that falsely suggested intimate involvement.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed it is also investigating reports that the same individual targeted women in Nairobi, widening the scope of the case to a regional cross-border incident.

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey announced that a dedicated victim support desk has been established, staffed by clinical professionals offering psychological and emotional assistance to affected women, their families, and close relations. The support programme operates under the directive of President John Dramani Mahama and covers anyone emotionally impacted by the case. The Ministry’s toll-free helplines are 0800 800 800, 0800 900 900, and 0800 111 222. All services are offered in strict confidence.

The public has been formally warned that sharing or redistributing the intimate material constitutes a criminal offence under Ghanaian law and will attract prosecution.