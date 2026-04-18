PURC Ashanti Orders ECG, GWL to Comply on Undercharging Rules

The Ashanti Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to strictly comply with Regulation 33 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Consumer Service) Regulations, 2016 (LI 2413), which governs how utility providers must handle cases of undercharging.

The directive was issued by PURC Ashanti Regional Manager Edward Boduah on Friday, April 17, 2026, during negotiation settlement meetings convened to resolve consumer billing complaints lodged against ECG and GWL.

“The Commission will continue to enforce this provision. Utilities must comply to reduce the payment burden on consumers, especially when the undercharge was not the consumer’s fault,” Boduah stated.

He emphasised that Regulation 33 provides clear guidelines to prevent consumers from being presented with large lump-sum backpayments arising from billing errors they did not cause. The PURC’s Ashanti office has a track record of recovering funds from utility companies to compensate consumers for billing errors and service failures, while simultaneously collecting revenue owed to service providers.

The negotiation settlement meetings form part of PURC’s mandate to mediate between consumers and utility providers, ensuring compliance with the relevant regulations while promoting equity and transparency in service delivery.

Consumers with disputed utility bills are encouraged to lodge formal complaints with the nearest PURC office for resolution in line with the law.