EU Ambassadors Complete 800km Tamale-Accra Cycling Tour

The 2026 Ride With Team Europe cycling tour, an 800-kilometre journey from Tamale to Accra, concluded on Saturday, April 18, at the Netherlands Embassy in Accra, marking the end of a seven-day expedition that brought together European Union (EU) ambassadors, diplomats, cyclists and Ghanaian sports officials.

The initiative, led by EU Ambassador to Ghana Rune Skinnebach, commemorates 50 years of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Ghana, and was designed to raise awareness about climate change and environmental sustainability.

At the start of the tour in Tamale, Ambassador Skinnebach signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, aimed at promoting unity, peace and development between the sister cities.

More than 1,000 trees were planted along the route as part of efforts to promote sustainability and climate awareness, with the team also making stops to meet traditional authorities and community leaders along the way.

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, Skinnebach reflected on the journey, saying: “We have reached the finish line. For the past seven days, we’ve been travelling from Tamale to Accra.”

Acting Netherlands Ambassador Wendy van Meel noted that cycling is deeply embedded in Dutch culture, expressing hope that more Ghanaians would embrace it as part of daily life. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), reaffirmed the NSA’s commitment to supporting cycling in Ghana through stronger structures, partnerships and events.

Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) Secretary General Shaaban Mohammed described the tour as a landmark national milestone and called on government officials, traditional leaders and the public to embrace cycling as both a sport and a sustainable mode of transport.

Charles Hansen-Quao, President of the Gladiators Cycling Club, which was well represented on the tour, described the journey as challenging but said participants were proud to have completed it in support of sustainability and environmental awareness. Participants were presented with certificates and medals at the closing ceremony.