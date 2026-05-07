Public Appeal to African Heads of State for Continental Unity, Justice and the Immediate End of Xenophobic Violence 

The ongoing xenophobic and Afrophobic violence occurring within parts of the African continent must come to an immediate and permanent end because it threatens the very foundation of African unity, peace, security, constitutional democracy, and continental progress.

Africa cannot successfully pursue regional integration, economic development, diplomatic cooperation, and collective prosperity while fellow Africans are subjected to violence, humiliation, displacement, and fear within their own continent merely because of nationality or migration status. The continued assault, public degradation, looting, and unlawful targeting of African migrants undermine the principles of Pan-Africanism and weaken the vision of a united Africa founded upon dignity, solidarity, equality, and mutual respect.

Most concerning are the reported incidents involving the public beating and humiliation of African women, including acts in which women have allegedly been stripped naked in public spaces. Such actions constitute profound violations of human dignity, gender protections, constitutional rights, and internationally recognized human rights standards. These acts must never become normalized within African societies.

I firmly believe that His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, His Excellency President Ibrahim Traoré, and all African Presidents and Heads of State possess both the constitutional authority and moral obligation to unite collectively and decisively in ensuring that every person responsible for these unlawful acts is identified, arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable under the full force of the law.

Justice is essential not only for the victims and affected communities, but also for the preservation of public trust in constitutional governance, judicial systems, and democratic institutions across Africa. Failure to prosecute perpetrators may create a dangerous culture of impunity capable of encouraging future violence, vigilantism, ethnic hatred, and social instability.

Consequently, African governments, the , ECOWAS, SADC, regional courts, law enforcement agencies, and continental human rights institutions must work together to utilize every available constitutional, judicial, diplomatic, and legal mechanism necessary to ensure accountability and long-term prevention.

Immediate and coordinated legal action is necessary for the following reasons: To restore justice and dignity for victims of violence and humiliation;

To prevent future occurrences of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks; To reinforce the authority of constitutional law and judicial accountability; To discourage mob violence, unlawful vigilantism, and hate-based crimes; To preserve continental peace, security, and regional stability;

To strengthen Pan-African solidarity and African unity;

To ensure that no African citizen lives in fear within Africa because of nationality, ethnicity, or migration status.

Africa’s historical liberation movements were built upon unity, collective resistance, and mutual protection among African peoples. The sacrifices of past African leaders and freedom fighters were intended to establish a continent governed by justice, equality, peace, and human dignity—not hatred, violence, and division among Africans themselves.

I therefore respectfully urge President John Dramani Mahama, President Ibrahim Traoré, all African presidents, judicial authorities, and regional institutions to take decisive and lawful action to bring all perpetrators to justice and to establish stronger continental safeguards capable of preventing the recurrence of xenophobic violence throughout Africa.

The future peace, moral credibility, and stability of Africa depend upon the willingness of its leaders to defend human dignity, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of all African peoples without discrimination.

Justice must prevail over violence. Unity must prevail over division. And peace must prevail over hatred.

“An injury to one African is an injury to Africa itself.”

Respectfully Submitted,

Serwaah Bonsu

Independent Public Advocate

May 07, 2026