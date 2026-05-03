Promasidor Ghana Mourns Southern Sector Sales Lead Killed in Koforidua-Tafo Highway Crash

The Management of Promasidor Ghana Limited has received with profound shock and sorrow the news of the passing of our Southern Sector Sales Lead, Patrick Osei Oware, after a tragic road crash at Suhyin on the Koforidua-Tafo Highway.

The loss of our colleague is a painful one. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and loved ones.

We respectfully appeal to the public to exercise restraints in sharing images and videos from the horrific accident. As we mourn our beloved friend, we also urge the public to respect the privacy of the families of our departed colleague.

SIGNED

Paa Kwesi Forson