Ghana Tops Medal Table at Home African Armwrestling Championship

Ghana’s national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, swept the medal table at the 15th African Armwrestling Championship in Accra, finishing first overall ahead of Benin and South Africa in a two-day competition that drew 22 countries to the Borteyman Sports Complex.

According to organisers, Ghana accumulated a total of 153 medals across both days, including 58 gold, 53 silver and 37 bronze, to claim the host nation crown in what also served as the official qualifier for the 2027 African Games in Cairo, Egypt.

The result represents a significant turnaround from the 14th edition held in Abuja, Nigeria in 2025, where Nigeria won the championship and Ghana placed third with 55 medals. Competing on home soil this time, the Golden Arms proved a different proposition entirely.

Standout performers included Abdul-Rasheed Tahiru, immigration officer Godwin Sackey, the Lankai sisters, team captain Edward Asamoah and police officer Grace Mintah, who featured prominently across the youth, senior and para-armwrestling categories. The depth of the squad, blending youth with experienced competitors and para-athletes, drew praise from officials and spectators alike.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, who attended the event on his birthday, described armwrestling as a discipline that has created genuine joy in Ghanaian homes and reinforced the government’s support for the sport’s continued growth.

Charles Osei Asibey, who has been re-elected President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation until 2030, commended the media for coverage and live streaming of the event. The championship, held under the theme “Pulling Africa Together,” concluded with the entire African Armwrestling Federation receiving a reception at the residence of Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who hailed Ghana’s performance as a historic achievement for the country.