Prestea: Chinese Mining Firm Chased Out Of SWED Mining Concession

Communities in the Western Region are celebrating after SWED Mining successfully chased out Chinese mining company Longshine from its Prestea large-scale concession following years of alleged illegal operations, regulatory breaches, labour abuses, and environmental destruction.

The operation, carried out on May 6, 2026, reportedly led to the arrest of more than 22 Chinese nationals who were allegedly operating illegally on the concession despite several stop-work directives from the Minerals Commission and repeated termination notices from SWED Mining.

This was disclosed at a press conference over the weekend by the residents and Traditional authorities of Prestea Gambia Alhassan, addressed by Nana Tibu, the Chief of the area.

Residents across surrounding communities described the development as “freedom at last,” with many claiming the Chinese company had operated with impunity for years.

Joint Venture Agreement Turned Controversial

According to documents and sources close to SWED Mining, Longshine originally entered the concession under a Joint Venture Contract Mining Agreement in 2019 to undertake mining operations on SWED Mining’s Prestea concession.

Sources, however, indicate that Longshine failed to comply with the commercial terms and conditions stipulated under the agreement.

It is further alleged that shortly after operations began, the company deviated from the terms of the agreement and started engaging in unauthorized activities. The situation reportedly created serious regulatory risks for SWED Mining as the lease holder.

Industry insiders warned that failure to stop the alleged illegal activities could expose the concession to sanctions or even possible revocation by regulators, similar to actions recently taken against other mining lease holders in Ghana.

SWED Mining subsequently terminated the Joint Venture agreement, insisting the Chinese company vacate the concession after what sources describe as repeated breaches of contract and disregard for lawful directives.

Allegations of Regulatory Protection

Sources say the Takoradi office of the Minerals Commission issued several stop-work orders against Longshine over its alleged illegal activities.

Yet despite the directives, the company allegedly continued operating openly.

Multiple insiders allege that a senior regional mining official, whose name has been withheld, repeatedly shielded the company from enforcement action.

Equally troubling are allegations that the Chinese company’s lawyer, a former Minerals Commission official, allegedly used his connections and influence to protect Longshine from sanctions.

According to SWED Mining officials, during one meeting over the company’s refusal to obey a stop-work order, Longshine representatives allegedly placed the lawyer on loudspeaker phone, where he reportedly instructed them to continue operating.

The allegations have triggered growing public concerns over possible corruption and abuse of influence within Ghana’s mining regulatory sector.

Communities Complain of Destruction and Neglect

Chiefs and residents in communities around the concession reportedly mounted pressure on SWED Mining to act against Longshine, accusing the company of destroying roads, damaging farms without compensation, and failing to employ local youth.

Residents further alleged that the site had become heavily dominated by foreign workers, with many Chinese nationals allegedly working on tourist visas instead of legal work permits.

Community members claim even low-level jobs were occupied by Chinese workers while local youth remained unemployed.

Labour Abuse Allegations Surface

Following the ejection operation, several Ghanaian workers reportedly shared disturbing accounts of poor treatment and unsafe working conditions under Longshine.

Workers accused the company of:

Paying very low salaries;

Providing no insurance or employment contracts;

Denying workers off days;

Failing to provide proper safety equipment;

Deducting wages when workers sought medical treatment.

One worker reportedly narrated how he lost his hand in a machine accident due to lack of training and protective equipment, alleging he has still not received compensation or support.

The allegations have sparked calls for the Labour Department and other state agencies to investigate the company’s labour practices and ensure justice for affected workers.

SWED Mining Finally Takes Action

After several failed negotiations and repeated notices ordering Longshine to leave the concession, SWED Mining reportedly petitioned relevant state institutions and pursued legal processes to reclaim control of its concession.

On May 6, 2026, the company finally succeeded in removing Longshine from the site.

The operation reportedly led to the arrest of over 22 Chinese nationals, who were transferred to Accra for further investigations.

The removal of the company triggered celebrations across nearby communities, where residents described the move as long overdue.

Calls for Full Investigation

There are now growing calls for the Minerals Commission, Labour Department, Immigration Service, National Security, and anti-corruption agencies to investigate the activities of Longshine and any individuals alleged to have protected the company.

Community leaders and stakeholders are also warning against any attempts by influential persons to interfere with investigations or shield those responsible from accountability.

For many residents, the removal of Longshine represents more than the end of a mining dispute; it symbolizes a stand against corruption, exploitation, and abuse within Ghana’s mining sector.