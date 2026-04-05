President Mnangagwa Tours ACARP as Zoomlion, Geo Pomona Sign MOU

The President of Zimbabwe, H. E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Thursday 2nd April, 2026, toured the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) in Accra as part of his State visit to Ghana, describing the facility as a strong example of how technology and local expertise can transform sanitation into opportunity.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa underscored the importance of embracing technology and innovation in addressing sanitation challenges across the continent. He noted that, advances in modern systems were changing how waste was managed and creating new opportunities for value addition and environmental sustainability.

He stressed that African countries must leverage knowledge, build local capacity and adopt efficient systems that improve public health while generating employment for young people.

The Zimbabwean President said partnerships such as the one between Jospong Group and Zimbabwe’s GEO Pomona Waste Management demonstrated what can be achieved through collaboration and shared vision saying the will enable the provision of though-through African solutions to African problems.

Prior to the presidential visit, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed between Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd., of Zimbabwe, a strategic partnership between the two private companies. The MOU outlines their mutual intentions to collaborate on waste management initiatives, combining expertise and resources to enhance environmental sanitation and waste disposal services.

Key aspects of the MOU include a focus on improving waste management operations such as collection, processing, recycling, and disposal as well as resource sharing of technology, equipment, and manpower to optimize efficiency. The agreement also emphasizes sustainable waste management practices to reduce environmental impact and promote recycling, operational synergy by leveraging each company’s strengths, and a specified duration with mechanisms for periodic review and renewal. This partnership between Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a leading waste management firm in Ghana, and Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd is expected to strengthen waste management infrastructure, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to cleaner communities. The MOU served as a formal framework guiding their joint efforts ahead of the President’s visit.

Also speaking during the tour, the Minister for Labour, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, said he was impressed by the working conditions at the facility. According to him, his visit was to assess employment levels and worker welfare, and he was satisfied with the standards observed.

Dr. Pelpuo revealed that interest in sanitation-related jobs has significantly increased, with many young people now seeking opportunities at the plant. He noted that the sector, once undervalued, is gradually gaining recognition due to improved structures and dignified working conditions.

Earlier in his welcome address to the delegation, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the engagement reflected a growing strategic relationship between the two countries. He noted that the Group operates 76 subsidiaries across 16 sectors and remains committed to providing African solutions to African challenges.

A technical presentation was delivered to President Mnangagwa and his team before the tour. Officials explained that the plant has the capacity to process up to 1,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily. Through a system of conveyors, shredders and screening units, recyclable materials are recovered while organic waste is converted into compost for agricultural use.

During the inspection, President Mnangagwa visited the control room and various operational sections of the plant, where he observed the sorting lines, composting tunnels and monitoring systems that regulate the entire process. He interacted briefly with officials and technical staff to better understand the model being deployed.

The partnership between Ghana and Zimbabwe in waste management is expected to facilitate the transfer of equipment, technology and expertise to support improved sanitation systems in Harare, with the broader goal of promoting a circular economy and creating sustainable jobs.

The tour ended with renewed commitment from both sides to strengthen bilateral cooperation in environmental management and industrial development, positioning waste management as a key driver of economic growth on the continent.

ACARP is one of the state-of-the-art waste management facilities operated by the Jospong Group of Companies across the 16 regions of Ghana.