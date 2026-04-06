Mepe Reform Union PRO Advocates Upgrade of Mepe Health Centre and Calls for NHIA Reassessment

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Mepe Reform Union (MRU), a vibrant community group based in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, Mr. Prosper Seloame Sevor, is advocating for the upgrading of the Mepe Health Centre (MHC) to a higher-level facility.

According to the hardworking citizen of Mepe, the significant medical equipment donations provided by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa including Mepe citizens, both at home and abroad, alongside dedicated partners, have positioned the Mepe Health Centre for an upgrade to a higher level of care, such as a polyclinic or a full district hospital.

Mr. Prosper Sevor who serves as the District Manager for the Keta Municipal Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) made the foraging call when he was speaking at this year’s Mepe annual Easter Congress or meeting held on Saturday April 4, 2026.

The meetings is a significant annual gathering in Mepe, which brings together indigenes, residents, and stakeholders to focus on community development and unity.

It serves as a forum for stakeholders, including the Mepe Development Association (MDA) and traditional leaders, to discuss and plan developmental projects for the town.

The congress often addresses urgent local issues, such as rehabilitation efforts following the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage, which impacted the community significantly.

Similar to the goals of the annual Afenorto festival, the meeting aims to foster peace, reconciliation, and strengthen bonds among the five traditional clans — Dzagbaku, Adzigo, Sevie, Gbanvie, and Akorvie.

It acts as an opportunity for the diaspora to connect with their roots and contribute to the growth of Mepe.

The meeting is sometimes framed as a proactive dialogue platform for members of the community to discuss the town’s progress.

In this regard, Mr. Sevor advised the health facility’s management team to request a reassessment from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He emphasized that as the facility has improved its services, acquired new equipment, and increased staffing, a reassessment is necessary to upgrade its credentialing level (e.g., from a clinic to a primary hospital) to reflect higher reimbursement rates.

Mr. Sevor pointed out that upgrading the MHC would boost healthcare delivery for thousands of residents in the area, reducing the need for patients to travel to facilities such as Battor Catholic Hospital.

He further noted that the Mepe Health Centre now possesses advanced and well-maintained laboratory equipment, which could enable it to serve as a referral centre for specialized diagnostic tests—especially for nearby facilities that lack such capabilities.

Based on recent developments at the Mepe Health Centre, particularly the massive investment in equipment, Mr. Sevor reiterated his call for an upgrade in its status to reflect its current capabilities.

In August 2024, the Mepe Health Centre received medical equipment worth over GH¢18.7 million, including ultrasound scan machines, endoscopy towers, X-ray machines, infant incubators, surgical tables,an oxygen supply system, autoclaves, and operating beds.

The equipment supplied exceeds the requirements for a standard health centre, prompting the MRU PRO to call for an upgrade to a higher status (originally targeted as a hospital or polyclinic) to ensure the equipment is fully utilized.

Seeking a reassessment from the NHIA is a necessary and appropriate step to have the facility credentialed at a higher tier. This would allow for better funding, expanded specialized services, and improved insurance reimbursement rates for advanced care.

The facility was constructed following the Akosombo Dam spillage and now serves as a critical healthcare hub in the region.

Therefore, upgrading the facility from a health centre to a polyclinic or hospital is a logical next step to maximize the use of the advanced diagnostic and surgical equipment now available.

Conclusion

Mr Servor urged the newly elected Chairman of Mepe Development Association (MDA), Mr Fiifi Bismark Tetteh including the chiefs, queenmothers and people of Mepe to lend their support to the development of the facility.

During the this year’s Mepe annual Easter Congress held on Saturday April 4, 2026, the management team of the facility expressed their gratitude to the citizens for their continued support of the MHC facility.

The MHC development—widely supported by community members following the Akosombo dam spillage—has received high praise.

The facility was officially commissioned and equipped through a partnership between Citi FM Foundation, the Ghana Chamber of Mines, local MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mepe citizens, both at home and abroad.

The facility was constructed as a vital project in the #CitiRebuilds campaign to support community members affected by the 2023 flood disaster.

Following the initial construction, the facility has received significant equipment upgrades, with plans to elevate the center to a hospital status to ensure maximum utilization for the residents.

The project has been a collaborative effort involving traditional leaders, residents, and philanthropic support, leading to widespread appreciation of the community’s engagement.

Mepe citizens, both at home and abroad, alongside dedicated partners, have made significant, high-value donations to support and equip the newly constructed MHC following the devastation caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage in late 2023.

The physical, new structure of the health center was previously constructed with support from the Citi FM Foundation and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

In addition to the MP’s effort, other groups, such as Ghanaian staff of the United Nations, have donated funds (e.g., US$13,120) to support related housing projects for displaced residents.

The new facility is fully operational and serves approximately 20,000 people in the area, significantly reducing the need for residents to travel to the Battor Catholic Hospital