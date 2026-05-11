Prampram Family Drags Katamanso Police Commander To Court Over Alleged Misconduct

The Osu-Wem Family of Prampram has filed a lawsuit at the Gbestle High court against Supt. Olivia Turkson Katamanso Police Commander, and D/Sgt. David Annor, over allegations of unlawful detention, extortion, and abuse of office.

According to the writ of summons, the plaintiffs — Nelson Martey, Alexander Narh Nortey, and Ebenezer Nuertey Akwetey — allege that their relative Johnson Attipoe was detained for 9 days between 13th and 22nd March 2026, in breach of Article 14(3) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires suspects to be brought before a court within 48 hours.

The suit also alleges that D/Sgt. Annor demanded GHS 2,000 in cash from Johnson’s wife as a condition for bail, and that Johnson’s brother, Samuel Abbey, was later re-arrested for the same incident despite not being at the scene.

Attempts to reach Supt. Olivia Turkson and D/Sgt. David Annor for comment were unsuccessful.

The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the suit.

Under Ghanaian law, all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the matter will be determined by the court.