Cape Verde Player Investigated Over Auckland Sex Allegation

New Zealand police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a Cape Verde national team player at an Auckland hotel during the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Series in March, casting a shadow over the island nation’s preparations for its historic World Cup debut.

The alleged incident occurred at Cape Verde’s team hotel hours after their match against Chile at Eden Park on Friday, March 27, during a four-nation FIFA Series tournament in Auckland that also featured New Zealand and Finland.

New Zealand Police confirmed the matter in a statement, saying: “An allegation is under investigation, reported to us on April 10, 2026, in central Auckland.” Police are currently seeking closed-circuit television footage from the hotel to support the inquiry.

A source close to the complainant told the New Zealand Herald that the individual has been “struggling to cope” since the incident.

The Cape Verde player under investigation is expected to be called up for the country’s maiden FIFA World Cup next month. Cape Verde, with an estimated population of just 525,000, represents one of the smallest nations ever to qualify for the tournament.

FIFA said it learned of the incident several months after it occurred and has launched its own parallel inquiry, while stating it has no official comment to make at this time. The governing body has also contacted the New Zealand Football Association, which hosted the FIFA Series as the local member association.

New Zealand Football said it had not been contacted by police about the matter but would assist with any enquiries if required. The Cape Verde football federation has not responded to requests for comment.

No charges have been filed at this stage. The accused player has not been publicly identified.