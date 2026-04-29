Power Failure and Aquatic Weeds Disrupt Water Supply Across Accra East and Tema

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has attributed ongoing water supply disruptions in parts of Accra East and Tema to unstable electricity supply at its Kpong Water Treatment Plant and the clogging of intake screens by aquatic weeds, as the company works with energy sector partners to restore normal service.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 28, the utility provider said erratic power delivery to the Kpong plant and its associated booster stations remains the primary driver of the shortages. “The primary cause of the current disruptions is the ongoing instability in power supply to the Kpong Water Treatment Plant and associated booster stations,” the company said.

GWL explained that the Kpong plant supplies a substantial share of potable water to both the Tema and Accra East regions, covering a large section of the eastern corridor and adjoining communities. The facility depends on consistent electricity to power its pumping systems, treatment processes, and transmission networks, meaning any fluctuation immediately affects output.

Beyond the power challenges, recent heavy rains in the Akosombo area worsened the situation, causing unusually large volumes of aquatic weeds to surge into the Kpong intake system, resulting in the frequent clogging of screens and limiting the volume of raw water available for treatment.

GWL’s technical teams are working round the clock to remove the weeds, maintain equipment, and sustain operations at the facility. On the power side, the company said it is engaging the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to stabilise electricity delivery to the plant.

GWL apologised to affected residents and appealed for patience while restoration efforts continue. “We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this period, and assure the public that every effort is being made to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible,” the company said.