Nigerian Students Body Demands EFCC Retract Claim That 60% of Undergraduates Are Cybercriminals

Nigeria’s apex student body has demanded a formal retraction from the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following a public statement in which he alleged that six out of every ten university students in the country are engaged in internet fraud.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) described the claim by EFCC Executive Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede as misleading, unsubstantiated, and damaging to the image of Nigerian students at home and abroad. In a statement signed by its Senate President, Usman Adamu Nagwaza, the association called on Olukoyede to retract the remarks in the interest of fairness and national integrity.

Olukoyede made the contested assertion on Tuesday while addressing the 8th Biennial Conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in Kano. He said findings from EFCC investigations and field operations over the past year indicated widespread undergraduate involvement in cybercrime, citing a major operation in Lagos in which 792 suspects linked to a transnational cybercrime syndicate were arrested, with a significant number identified as students.

NANS rejected the framing outright. The association said the sweeping assertion was not only unsubstantiated in its public presentation but insensitive and damaging, and unfairly criminalises the overwhelming majority of hardworking, law-abiding Nigerian students who are striving daily to make meaningful contributions to national development.

The student body also questioned the EFCC’s own performance record, asking whether the scale of the problem, if accurate, reflected a failure of the agency’s years of campaigns and enforcement strategies. “We are compelled to ask: does this assertion imply that cybercrime has become more prevalent than in previous years under the watch of the EFCC and other relevant government agencies? Or does it suggest that the numerous interventions, campaigns, and enforcement strategies deployed over time have failed to yield measurable results?” the association stated.

NANS also accused the anti-graft agency of an imbalanced focus, arguing that it appears more attentive to cyber-related offences involving young people than to corruption cases involving political figures. It called on government agencies to exercise accuracy, balance, and responsibility in public communications that affect the image of Nigerian youth.

The backlash extended beyond the national body. NANS Southwest Zone D issued a separate 48-hour ultimatum to the EFCC chairman to apologise or face coordinated, peaceful protests from students across the country, with its spokesperson warning that the commission had chosen to stigmatise millions of Nigerian youths pursuing education under difficult conditions rather than focusing on institutional reform and intelligence-driven investigations.

NANS said it remains committed to supporting the fight against financial crime but insisted that such collaboration must be built on mutual respect and accurate representation rather than damaging generalisations.