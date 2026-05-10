Pope Leo XIV Blesses Inter Milan, Urges Player Responsibility

Pope Leo XIV received Inter Milan’s players, coaching staff and club leadership in a private audience at the Vatican on Saturday, May 9, honoring the Italian club’s Serie A title win and calling on them to serve as moral examples for the young people who look up to them.

The audience took place in the Consistory Hall and brought together the newly crowned champions of the 2025-2026 Serie A season, including top scorer Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram, and first-season title-winning coach Cristian Chivu. The visit came hours before the club faced Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where they went on to win 3-0.

The Pope told the squad that their success carried weight beyond the football pitch. “I would like to emphasize this, because young people today truly need role models, and what you do has an impact, which can be positive or negative, on the life of the young,” Leo said.

He drew a direct line from their title triumph to a deeper duty of character, urging players to reflect on their journey so that it might carry meaning for the next generation. The address echoed a moment from 1991, when Saint John Paul II received Inter Milan at the Vatican and challenged the club to stand for integrity in Italian football. Pope Leo XIV revived that same charge, asking the squad to ensure that people see in them authenticity and unwavering conduct.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta presented Leo with a personalized Inter shirt bearing the number 10 and the name LEONE XIV. Vice president Javier Zanetti, owners Oaktree, the full board, and the entire club delegation received the Pope’s blessing during the meeting.

Inter secured the Italian title the previous Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Parma, with three rounds of matches still remaining in the season.