Political Tensions Spill Online as Ga Bloggers Back Minister

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammed Faisal Mustapha…

A fierce social media confrontation involving supporters of the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Deputy Director Warehouse of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has ignited fresh debate in Ghana over political discourse, online activism, and the growing influence of digital commentators within party politics.

Over the weekend, social media platforms particularly TikTok and Facebook were flooded with heated reactions after a viral video surfaced showing members of the Ga Dangme blogging community strongly condemning alleged verbal attacks directed at the Greater Accra Regional Minister by a NADMO deputy Director warehouse identified as Madam Charity Chariyam.

The controversy has quickly evolved beyond a routine political disagreement, exposing simmering tensions within grassroots political communication circles and highlighting concerns over the increasingly combative tone of partisan conversations online.

“The focus should be on supporting the government’s reset agenda, not tearing one another down online.”

In the widely circulated video, several bloggers and online commentators from the Ga Dangme community accused Charity Chariyam of engaging in what they described as “disrespectful and excessive attacks” against the Minister, arguing that political disagreements should not descend into personal insults.

The bloggers maintained that while some individuals may have disagreed with comments previously made by the Regional Minister, the matter should have ended after what they described as her public apology to persons from Ghana’s Northern Region.

“Political disagreements should never become personal destruction campaigns,” one commentator declared during the livestream discussion.

The group insisted that continued attacks on the Minister risk deepening divisions within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly at a time when party loyalists are expected to unite behind the administration of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and its national development agenda.

According to the bloggers, public infighting among party supporters undermines efforts to project party cohesion and distracts from governance priorities.

“The focus should be on supporting the government’s reset agenda, not tearing one another down online,” another participant in the video stated.

The commentary, however, also took an aggressive turn, with some speakers issuing stern warnings against further public exchanges. One blogger cautioned that if the verbal confrontation escalated, the response from the Ga Dangme community online would be equally forceful.

The remarks have since generated mixed reactions across social media, with some users defending the bloggers’ loyalty to the Minister while others criticised the increasingly hostile rhetoric emerging from partisan digital spaces.

Political analysts say the incident reflects the expanding power of online influencers and grassroots commentators in shaping public narratives around governance and party politics in Ghana.

In recent years, TikTok livestreams, Facebook discussions, and politically aligned blogging platforms have become influential arenas for political mobilisation, public criticism, and internal party advocacy often operating outside traditional media structures.

Observers warn that while digital engagement has strengthened political participation, unchecked inflammatory language could further polarise political discourse and damage institutional credibility.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has not publicly responded to the latest developments, while Charity Chariyam has also remained silent amid the growing controversy.

For many Ghanaians following the debate online, the episode serves as another reminder of how quickly political disagreements can spiral into nationwide digital confrontations in an era where social media influence increasingly rivals conventional political communication.