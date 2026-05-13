FAM AFFAIR 2026: Technology and Family Life – Navigating the Digital Age

Ghana’s premier family-focused event returns for its second edition, Fam Affair 2026, happening on Friday, July 3rd 2026 at the University of Ghana Campus. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, Fam Affair 2026 promises impactful discussions, wellness activities, and expert insights to strengthen family bonds and foster a sense of community.

Fam Affair is a transformational event curated by KMT Versatile Bureau, to celebrate the International Day of Families while promoting the empowerment of families as a foundation of societal development. This initiative is aligned with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals 1,3,4,5, 8, 11 and 16. Our mission is to transform lives by supporting families through education, innovation, entertainment and partnerships.

This year’s theme, “Technology and Family Life,” explores how digital innovations shape family interactions, communication, and overall family dynamics. Expect engaging sessions on pressing issues such as economic stress in families, limited access to mental health services, health screening and counseling, youth employment crises, and practical workshops designed to equip families with the tools they need to thrive.

A stellar lineup of speakers and special guests will share their expertise and experiences, including Her Excellency Simone Giger, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana; Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Social and Child Protection; Dr. and Mrs. McCarthy of Sinell Hospital and Christian Vine School; Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah; Albert and Comfort Ocran; and a featured family interview that promises to inspire and motivate.

This year’s event also features a Family Business Master Class with seasoned business leaders in the 2nd and 3rd generation of running family business successfully.

But that’s not all! Fam Affair 2026 is also your one-stop-shop for all things family-friendly, with exhibition stands showcasing the best of Ghana’s local businesses, artisans, and service providers. Come indulge in delicious eats, shop ’til you drop, and discover amazing products and services that’ll make life easier. Whether you’re a foodie, a fashionista, or a wellness enthusiast, we’ve got you covered!

Calling on all entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations! Showcase your products and services to a captive audience of families and influencers. Book an exhibition stand today and get your brand in front of Ghana’s most engaged families!

Fun activities like fashion shows, musical chairs, face painting, toddler racing, and a playground for kids will keep everyone entertained and engaged. Plus, awards given to persons who emerge winners of fun challenging activities.

The icing on the cake will be support offered to an identified and verified family that needs urgent help with a substantial amount that can sustain their quality of life either through a health procedure, education or business.

We’re excited to explore the impact of technology on family life and provide families with practical strategies to navigate the digital age. Fam Affair 2026 is a call to action for families, policymakers, and stakeholders to prioritize family wellbeing and build a stronger, more resilient society.

Fam Affair 2026 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to strengthen family relationships, access valuable resources, and connect with like-minded individuals. Stay tuned for updates on programming and we hope to see you!

For Sponsorship, Partnership or exhibition reach out on;

Contact: +233(0)598133332/0273007972

WhatsApp: +233(0)509527165

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]