Police Arrest Two Suspects in Spintex Robbery

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested two suspects, including a Ghanaian man and a Nigerian woman, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a private residence in Spintex, Accra, on September 14, 2025.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), confirmed the arrests during a media briefing, detailing the early morning attack that resulted in significant property theft.

The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. when two armed men broke into the residence of a 35-year-old man, stealing gold jewelry, a laptop, wristwatches, handbags, clothing, and substantial cash amounts totaling $5,000 and GH₵21,645.

Crime scene investigators recovered crucial evidence including a machete, a metal cutter, and a T-shirt believed to have been left behind by the suspects, with the scene thoroughly documented before investigations commenced.

Following intelligence-led operations, police arrested the two individuals suspected of involvement in the violent crime. A search conducted on the suspects revealed some of the stolen items including jewelry, mobile phones, and large sums of cash.

One suspect, identified only as Opoku, reportedly confessed to participating in the robbery during police interrogation and implicated an accomplice known as Mensah, alias “Taller,” whom he described as the operation’s leader.

The CID Director-General emphasized that efforts are underway to apprehend “Taller” and any other persons connected to the case, while the two arrested suspects remain in police custody pending further investigations.

The arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of Ghana’s intelligence-led policing approach, with the CID utilizing modern investigative techniques to track down suspects within days of the reported crime.

Donkor, who recently made history as the first Ghanaian and only woman elected to the newly established INTERPOL Africa Committee, has been leading significant improvements in Ghana’s criminal investigation capabilities.

The Spintex robbery case forms part of broader police operations targeting violent crimes across the Greater Accra Region, with authorities emphasizing zero tolerance for armed robbery and related offenses.

The successful recovery of stolen items provides hope for victims of property crimes, while demonstrating police commitment to thorough investigations and evidence-based prosecutions.

Police investigations revealed the suspects had carefully planned the operation, breaking into the residence during early morning hours when victims would be most vulnerable to attack.

The case highlights ongoing security challenges in residential areas of Accra, particularly in suburbs like Spintex where rapid development may outpace adequate security infrastructure.

The arrest announcement coincides with broader police updates on criminal investigations, including recent human trafficking rescues and other major crime breakthroughs achieved through enhanced intelligence operations.

Authorities have not disclosed whether additional charges beyond robbery will be filed against the suspects, though the presence of weapons during the crime may result in additional firearms-related offenses.

The investigation continues as police work to establish the full extent of the criminal network and determine whether the suspects may be connected to other robbery incidents in the area.

Community residents have expressed relief at the swift police response, though some have called for increased security patrols in residential neighborhoods to prevent similar incidents.

The case demonstrates the importance of immediate crime reporting, with police receiving the robbery report in the early hours of September 14 and launching investigations that led to arrests within days.

Police forensic teams continue analyzing evidence recovered from the crime scene, including DNA testing on items left behind by the suspects to strengthen the case for prosecution.

The successful investigation showcases collaboration between various police units, including patrol officers, CID investigators, and intelligence operatives working together to solve the case.

Authorities encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to police, emphasizing community cooperation as essential for preventing and solving crimes effectively.

The arrests send a strong message to criminal elements that violent crimes will be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice regardless of their nationality or background.