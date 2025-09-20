Agritech West Africa Opens with Partnership Call

The fourth edition of Agritech West Africa 2025 opened at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, September 19, with government officials calling for enhanced public-private partnerships to accelerate Ghana’s agricultural transformation under the Feed Ghana Programme.

The two-day exhibition, organized under the auspices of Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of Trade and Industry, has attracted over 100 exhibitors from more than eight countries showcasing agricultural machinery, irrigation systems, livestock feed, and agro-processing technologies.

Deputy Director of Crop Services Harry Lepuni, speaking on behalf of the Food and Agriculture Minister, emphasized government’s commitment to using agriculture as an economic growth driver through the flagship Feed Ghana Programme launched by President John Dramani Mahama in April 2025.

Lepuni highlighted two critical initiatives under the programme: Farmer Service Centres and Agro-Production Enclaves, describing them as having significant potential to attract investment along agricultural value chains while scaling up modern farming technology adoption.

The Feed Ghana Programme operates as the strategic umbrella initiative under Ghana’s broader Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda, targeting food security, sustainable employment creation, and reduced import dependency through enhanced domestic production.

The comprehensive programme focuses on 22 priority commodity value chains including grains, legumes, vegetables, poultry, livestock, cocoa, cotton, and oil palm development, supported by innovative agricultural financing mechanisms and infrastructure investment.

Indian High Commissioner Shri Manish Gupta reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening agricultural cooperation with Ghana, referencing priority discussions between Ghana’s President and India’s Prime Minister during recent diplomatic engagements.

The exhibition features companies from India, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and China, representing multiple agricultural product segments across the entire value chain.

Organized by Synergice Events India with support from the West African Chamber, the exhibition spans over 3,500 square metres and is co-located with AgroChem & Agri Input Ghana and Agro Process Pack Ghana exhibitions, creating a comprehensive agricultural trade platform.

More than 4,000 visitors including farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors are expected to participate in the two-day event, reflecting growing interest in West African agricultural innovation and investment opportunities.

The exhibition operates under dual ministry auspices, demonstrating government’s integrated approach to agricultural development and trade promotion while fostering regional agricultural cooperation across West Africa.

The ministry assured participants of government’s unwavering commitment to building robust partnerships with both local and international agribusinesses to accelerate sectoral growth and modernization efforts.

President Mahama launched the Feed Ghana Programme in Techiman on April 12, 2025, as part of comprehensive efforts to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector and ensure food security while reducing reliance on food imports.

The programme emphasizes nine thematic areas designed to increase food production, promote modernized farming practices, strengthen infrastructure, and create agro-industrial zones across Ghana to boost economic transformation.

Recent developments show the programme’s momentum, with agricultural stakeholders expressing optimism about new opportunities for farmers and agripreneurs following government policy announcements and resource allocations.

The exhibition timing coincides with Ghana’s agricultural season, allowing farmers and agribusinesses to explore cutting-edge technologies and equipment for immediate application in current farming cycles.

Exhibitors showcase innovations in precision agriculture, post-harvest technologies, storage solutions, and packaging systems designed to reduce agricultural losses while improving product quality and market access for Ghanaian farmers.

The event emphasizes technology transfer and knowledge sharing between international companies and local agricultural stakeholders, facilitating adoption of best practices and modern farming techniques across West African markets.

Government officials used the platform to encourage companies to capitalize on opportunities within Ghana’s expanding agribusiness sector, particularly in areas supported by the Feed Ghana Programme’s investment incentives.

The exhibition reflects Ghana’s positioning as a regional agricultural hub, leveraging the country’s strategic location and policy framework to attract international agricultural technology providers and investors.

Partnership discussions focus on sustainable agricultural practices, climate-smart technologies, and value chain development initiatives that can enhance productivity while maintaining environmental sustainability standards.

The co-location of multiple agricultural exhibitions creates synergies between equipment suppliers, input providers, and processing companies, offering comprehensive solutions for agricultural development across the value chain.

Industry stakeholders emphasize the importance of technology adoption in modernizing Ghana’s agricultural sector, moving beyond traditional farming methods toward mechanized, data-driven agricultural practices that improve efficiency and profitability.