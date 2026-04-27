PMI Brings Africa’s Biggest Project Management Summit to Cape Town

The Project Management Institute (PMI) Sub-Saharan Africa will host the PMI Global Summit Series in Cape Town, South Africa, from 14 to 15 September 2026, building on the success of last year’s landmark gathering in Kigali, Rwanda, that drew more than 1,000 project professionals, industry leaders, and government officials.

The Summit will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with this year’s theme centred on “MORE, Together,” highlighting the power of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation in driving the profession forward.

Described as Africa’s largest platform for advancing project delivery, leadership, and innovation, the Cape Town edition will carry the full theme of Africa Delivers M.O.R.E Together, a framework that encourages project professionals to manage perceptions, own project success, respond to change, and expand their focus to the broader impact of their work.

George Asamani, Managing Director of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, said the theme reflected the continent’s model of collective progress. “From regional blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the East African Community (EAC), to transformative initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Mission 300, Africa’s greatest achievements have been built through partnership, coordination, and shared purpose,” he said.

A central concern driving the Summit’s agenda is the shortage of bankable, investable projects across the continent. Leaders from the African Development Bank (AfDB) raised the issue prominently at the Kigali edition, emphasising that Africa’s primary obstacle is not a lack of capital but a deficit of well-prepared projects capable of attracting investment and delivering impact.

This challenge is compounded by a growing talent shortfall. According to PMI’s Talent Gap report, global demand for project professionals is set to rise sharply, with as many as 30 million additional professionals needed by 2035. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, demand is projected to grow by up to 75%.

“Without the right skills and capability, even the most promising initiatives stall,” Asamani said. “The Global Summit Series Cape Town is designed to change that, moving beyond conversation to build the talent and expertise Africa needs to deliver at scale.”

Attendees in Cape Town will engage with practical tools for managing large-scale projects, explore applications of artificial intelligence in African infrastructure, and connect with leading project delivery experts across the continent. The Summit will also examine a broadened definition of project success, one measured not only by timelines and budgets, but by value created across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The Cape Town gathering marks ten years of PMI’s Sub-Saharan Africa Summit Series, which launched in Johannesburg before convening in cities across the region. Early-bird registration rates are available, with discounted pricing open until 12 May 2026.