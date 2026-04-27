Rihanna Takes Fenty Beauty to India with Mumbai Haveli Pop-Up

Rihanna has brought Fenty Beauty to India with a landmark immersive pop-up in Mumbai, marking the brand’s formal entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty markets through a culturally rooted activation that has generated widespread attention online and in the press.

The centrepiece of the launch is Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, an immersive pop-up at Phoenix Palladium running from 25 April through 4 May, built around the aesthetic of a traditional Indian haveli and divided into themed rooms showcasing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin product categories. The name was a deliberate nod to Indian architectural heritage, merging the brand’s bold identity with local cultural motifs.

Through a partnership with Reliance Retail, Fenty Beauty is now officially available across India via Tira Beauty, both online and in-store, as well as through Sephora India.

The pop-up features new products including the Shake ‘N Play buildable liquid blushes in five shades and the Diamond Bomb all-over highlighter, with a selection of must-haves personally chosen by Rihanna for the Indian market.

Speaking to Vogue India, Rihanna said the brand was built around a simple principle. “Women just want to be seen,” she said, adding that Fenty Beauty was created to challenge industry standards by offering a wide range of foundation shades that reflect diverse skin tones.

India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2027, making it one of the most consequential expansion targets for any global beauty brand.

Rather than arriving with a Western luxury event template, the brand built an experience that borrowed from the vocabulary of the market it was entering, a approach widely noted in consumer commentary online. Indian content creators participated actively in the activation alongside Rihanna, extending the campaign’s reach across social media platforms.

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with 40 foundation shades, close to four times the industry standard at the time, and forced competitors including L’Oreal and Make Up For Ever to overhaul their own shade ranges. The brand has since grown into a multi-billion-dollar global label.

This is Rihanna’s second visit to India. She previously performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024, a performance widely reported to have come with a fee of approximately $6 million. During this trip, she also attended a private lunch at the Ambani residence.