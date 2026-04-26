Peter Okoye Fires Back and Blocks X User Over Ndi Igbo Remark

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has clashed publicly with an X user who accused him of bringing shame on the Igbo community following his decision to change his birthday celebration date, responding with sharp language before blocking the user.

As previously reported by NewsGhana, Peter announced on April 20 that he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18, the date he has shared his entire life with his twin brother Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy. He declared November 30 as his new personal celebration date, describing the move as a personal decision.

The announcement drew a pointed response on Saturday from an X user who revealed that he had visited Peter’s late father at Squareville with a group of oil and gas expatriates for an unplanned condolence call nearly a decade ago. The user said seeing the warmth and unity between the twins on that occasion made the current situation all the more painful. He accused Peter of crossing a cultural line, writing that the birthday move was “a great shame to Ndi Igbo” and an affront to Igbo values around kinship and shared identity.

Peter did not engage with the substance of the criticism. In a blunt, expletive-laced reply, he told the user to leave his timeline and promptly blocked him.

The exchange is not the first time the Ndi Igbo angle has been raised. Fellow Nigerian singer J Martins addressed both Peter and Paul directly on April 21, calling on the brothers to resolve their differences privately. He questioned why a public birthday split was necessary and urged them not to let the dispute reflect poorly on the Igbo community.

The wider feud involves Peter’s elder brother and former P-Square manager Jude Okoye, allegations of financial misconduct, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involvement, and an ongoing court battle over ownership of the P-Square name. Peter has described any prospect of a reunion as permanently off the table.