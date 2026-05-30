Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Team Up for Nigeria 2027 Race

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, was on Saturday affirmed as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election, and immediately named former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate, consolidating the party’s bid to mount a credible challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The affirmation took place at a special convention in Abuja, where Obi emerged as the sole aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket. The motion to affirm his candidacy was moved by Senator Victor Umeh and seconded by former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

NDC National Leader Senator Seriake Dickson and National Chairman Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe presented the party’s flag to Obi in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who observed the proceedings.

The Obi-Kwankwaso pairing had been anticipated for weeks. Sources familiar with the arrangement said both men joined the NDC on the understanding that they would contest the 2027 election on a joint ticket, with Obi as presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as vice-presidential candidate. The announcement at the convention formalized what had largely been treated as settled within party circles.

In his acceptance speech, Obi pledged that his administration would pursue governance with integrity, fairness, and transparency, and committed to upholding the rule of law for both officials and citizens.

On the economy, Obi pointed to what he described as a distorted picture of employment conditions in the country. He argued that the official unemployment rate of 4 percent grossly understates the true situation, contending that actual underemployment and unemployment exceeds 30 percent, with youth unemployment above 40 percent, and pledged aggressive support for micro, small, and medium enterprises through targeted tax incentives and accessible funding.

The ticket’s geographic balance carries strategic weight. Kwankwaso commands a substantial political movement in Kano and across the northwest, a region whose voter base proved decisive in past national contests. Paired with Obi’s demonstrated strength in the southeast and among urban youth, the alliance is calibrated to assemble a coalition broad enough to mount a serious contest against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The development also intersects with ongoing national debate over Nigeria’s informal power rotation principle, with many political stakeholders arguing that the presidency should remain in the south through 2031, completing what they describe as the region’s expected eight-year tenure following Tinubu’s 2023 election. An Obi candidacy on a southern-led ticket fits that argument, though it remains a convention rather than a constitutional rule.