Professor Proposes Digital Ifá, Gardens For Intensive Care

An academic has proposed weaving digitally modelled Ifá knowledge and therapeutic herbal gardens into intensive care, arguing that technology, nature and indigenous wisdom should work together in modern medicine.

In an essay, Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola contends that intensive care units (ICUs), for all their technological precision, often lack the presence of nature and the wisdom traditions that have long shaped healing. He proposes pairing artificial intelligence (AI) with the Odù Ifá divination corpus and on site herbal gardens.

His central argument is that the Odù Ifá corpus, made up of 256 parts, can be read as an indigenous knowledge architecture whose patterns resemble binary logic. Encoded digitally as a knowledge graph, he suggests, it could inform AI systems that respond to clinical data with culturally grounded guidance.

On the physical side, he calls for herbal healing gardens alongside critical care, pointing to plants such as neem, moringa and basil for their reputed properties and calming sensory effect. He stresses the approach would augment, not replace, evidence based medicine, with sensors in the ICU and garden feeding an AI model informed by Ifá principles to support recovery.

Framing illness in the Ifá view as a disruption of balance that requires restoration, Ademola writes that in such a system “healing is not imposed; it is cultivated.”

The proposal is conceptual and has not been clinically tested. Mainstream intensive care rests on evidence based protocols, and integrating traditional remedies into critical settings would require rigorous trials and safety review before any clinical use.