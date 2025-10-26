Peter Obi Calls Internet Fraudsters Geniuses Needing Redirection

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has described Nigerian internet fraudsters, commonly known as Yahoo boys, as geniuses who require proper guidance rather than condemnation. Speaking at the Golden Health Conference in Onitsha on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor argued that these youths possess creativity that could drive national development if properly channeled.

The conference, held at the Archbishop Patterson Auditorium of All Saints Cathedral, brought together students, professionals, and youth leaders under the theme “Money Beyond Wealth.” Obi revealed he cut short a two-day meeting in the United Kingdom to attend the event, describing it as addressing a critical vice eroding Nigerian values: the greed for material possessions.

“Some of our so-called Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation,” Obi stated during his address. He emphasized that with proper guidance, their creativity and courage could fuel innovation instead of deception. The challenge, he noted, lies in channeling their energy from fraudulent activities to productive enterprise.

The politician stressed that money becomes real wealth only when earned through ethical means and used to uplift both individuals and society. He cautioned that Nigeria cannot achieve greatness while celebrating corruption and rewarding dishonesty, drawing parallels to vices affecting the political class.

Obi reminded attendees that while money remains necessary for progress, it represents merely a fragment of true wealth. Real wealth, he argued, rests on integrity, character, and purpose. It should promote education, reduce poverty, and create opportunities for others to live dignified lives.

Citing Indonesia as an example, Obi explained how that government empowers young entrepreneurs through functional ministries, financial support, and innovation hubs, contrasting sharply with Nigeria’s neglect of its creative youth population. He urged Nigerian youths to learn from global innovators who started as young dreamers with minimal support.

The former governor also addressed religious and ethnic divisions, emphasizing that fairness and merit matter more than religious or tribal affiliations. “No religion or tribe buys bread cheaper than another,” he remarked. Nigeria’s abundant resources aren’t the problem; what’s lacking is the will to do what’s right. Once the nation embraces justice, fairness, and merit, its greatness will naturally unfold.

Obi thanked Owen Nwokolo, Bishop of the Diocese on the Niger, for his mentorship and commended the conference organizers for promoting discipline and value-based leadership among Nigerian youths.